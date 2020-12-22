हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Farmers to observe one-day fast on December 23 and other top events today

With several important events lined up for today, read the top news headlines and other major updates from across the country on December 23.

Farmers to observe one-day fast on December 23 and other top events today

Farmers to observe Kisan Divas with mass hunger strike

Farmers protest, farm bills

(Farmers on protest in Delhi-Haryana border)

As National Farmers Day or Kisan Diwas is observed on December 23, the protesting farmers have given a call for a one day mass hinger strike. They have urged people to skip cooking their lunch to show their solidarity with the movement, ANI reported. Farmers have been intensifying their demonstrations against the three farm laws enacted by Parliament in September as the unions said that they are seeing any pragmatic changes from the government’s side.

Shiromani Akali Dal to participate in one-day mass hunger strike

Farmers protest, farm bills, SAD

(SAD calls for one-day mass hunger strike on Kisan Diwas)

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by Sukhbir Singh Badal urged its rank and file to support the farmer organizations agitating against the farm laws to observe the day by keeping a one-day hunger strike in solidarity with farmers. “The decision has been taken by party president Sukhbir Singh Badal, and he has urged all party workers to participate in the mass one day hunger strike to send out a clear message that Punjabis are one against the black agri laws which would destroy our future generations in case they are not repealed,” former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra told reporters.

Kerala to convene special assembly session to pass resolution against farm laws

Kerala Assembly, farm bills

(Special session in Kerala Assembly to discuss farm laws)

The Kerala government has decided to convene a special assembly session on December 23 to discuss Centre's farm laws. The special assembly session will be called to pass a resolution against farm laws which both CPI(M) led Left Democratic Front (LDF) and Congress-led United Democratic Front are opposing. The short duration assembly session will just be limited to discuss farm laws. The full budget session of the Kerala Assembly will be held from January 8.

Puri Jagannath Temple to reopen from December 23

Puri Jagannath, Coronavirus

(Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha reopens after nine months)

The Jagannath Temple in Puri, Odisha will finally reopen on December 23 nine months after it was closed down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The district collector of Puri Balwant Singh on Friday informed that Puri Srimandir will reopen on December 23 amid strict adherance of COVID-19 guidelines.

“We have reserved timing slots for darshan by residents of Puri town till December 31 evening. Once the 12th-century shrine is thrown open for the public, I assure this would be the best darshan and the best experience if devotees abide by social distancing guidelines and other Covid norms in place,” said Balwant Singh. Further, he informed that all the religious institutions in Puri will reopen on December 23.

