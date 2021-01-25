Farmers will 'destroy' new agri laws: NCP president Sharad Pawar warns Centre

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing protests, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday (January 25, 2021) warned the Centre and said that the farmers will 'destroy' the new agri laws.

Sharad Pawar said that the Centre may pass any law undermining the Constitution and on the back of its majority, but once the common man and farmers rise, they will not keep quiet until the new farm acts and the ruling party are destroyed, PTI news agency reported.

The NCP Supremo also accused PM Narendra Modi of not inquiring about the condition of the agitating farmers who have been protesting against the agri laws at the Delhi borders from over past two months.

"It has been 60 days since the farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan are protesting near Delhi. Did the country's PM enquire about (the farmers)?

"It was mentioned that the farmers are from Punjab. Does Punjab mean Pakistan?" Pawar said.

Pawar was addressing a rally organised at Mumbai's Azad Maidan to express solidarity with the protesting farmers near the national capital.

He also alleged that the agri laws were passed without detailed discussion in the Parliament despite opposition parties demanding deliberations on the bills concerned and said, "The bills could have been discussed by a select committee, but that did not happen."

He also launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for heading to Goa at a time when peasants from the state were to submit a memorandum to the latter against the farm laws.

Pawar said that Koshyari has no time for farmers but had time to meet Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Kangana had met the Governor after the BMC demolished parts of her office in 2020.

Maharashtra Revenue Minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah and others were also present during the rally.



