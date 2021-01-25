हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Sharad Pawar

Farmers will 'destroy' new agri laws: NCP president Sharad Pawar warns Centre

Pawar alleged that the agri laws were passed without detailed discussion in the Parliament despite opposition parties demanding deliberations on the bills concerned and said, "The bills could have been discussed by a select committee, but that did not happen."

Farmers will &#039;destroy&#039; new agri laws: NCP president Sharad Pawar warns Centre
File Photo (ANI)

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing protests, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Monday (January 25, 2021) warned the Centre and said that the farmers will 'destroy' the new agri laws.

Sharad Pawar said that the Centre may pass any law undermining the Constitution and on the back of its majority, but once the common man and farmers rise, they will not keep quiet until the new farm acts and the ruling party are destroyed, PTI news agency reported.

The NCP Supremo also accused PM Narendra Modi of not inquiring about the condition of the agitating farmers who have been protesting against the agri laws at the Delhi borders from over past two months. 

"It has been 60 days since the farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan are protesting near Delhi. Did the country's PM enquire about (the farmers)?

"It was mentioned that the farmers are from Punjab. Does Punjab mean Pakistan?" Pawar said.

Pawar was addressing a rally organised at Mumbai's Azad Maidan to express solidarity with the protesting farmers near the national capital

He also alleged that the agri laws were passed without detailed discussion in the Parliament despite opposition parties demanding deliberations on the bills concerned and said, "The bills could have been discussed by a select committee, but that did not happen."

He also launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for heading to Goa at a time when peasants from the state were to submit a memorandum to the latter against the farm laws.

Pawar said that Koshyari has no time for farmers but had time to meet Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut. Kangana had met the Governor after the BMC demolished parts of her office in 2020. 

Maharashtra Revenue Minister and state Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat, All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah and others were also present during the rally.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Sharad PawarNationalist Congress Partyfarmers' protestsFarmer protestsFarmers protest
Next
Story

CM Mamata Banerjee flays BJP for insulting Bengali icons, says 'had to face taunts, insult in presence of PM Modi'
  • 1,06,67,736Confirmed
  • 1,53,470Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,88,38,834Confirmed
  • 21,22,587Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M19S

Mamata's reply to BJP, 'We will not let Bengal become Gujarat'