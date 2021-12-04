Farmers won’t leave protest sites until cases are withdrawn: SKM

New Delhi: The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Saturday (December 4) reiterated that the farmers won’t leave protest sites until cases filed against them during agitation are withdrawn.

Farmer leader Darshan Pal Singh told ANI, “Leaders of all farmer orgs said that they won't go back unless cases against farmers are withdrawn. Today a clear cut signal has been sent out to Govt that we're not going to take back the agitation unless all cases against farmers are taken back.”

The decision was taken after SKM held a meeting on Saturday near the Singhu border to discuss the future course of the farmers' protests.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait informed that SKM has formed a five-member committee to hold talks with the Government of India (GOI). The committee will comprise of Balbir Singh Rajewal, Shiv Kumar Kakka, Gurnam Singh Charuni, Yudhvir Singh and Ashok Dhawale, Tikait said. The committee will decide on who will hold talks in various states from the farmers' side, he added.

The BKU leader said that the next meeting of the Morcha will be held on December 7 to decide the future course of the movement.

Earlier, Tikait had said that the discussions between Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and farmers, which was held on Friday, remained inconclusive.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the decision to repeal the three farm laws, the Farm Laws Repeal Bill was tabled in Parliament. Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed the Farm Laws Repeal Bill on the first day of the winter session on November 29. President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent to the Bill, thus repealing the three laws.

