Farooq Abdullah has ended speculation by announcing a pre-poll alliance between the National Conference and Congress. This announcement came after Rahul Gandhi and Malikarjun Kharge met with him at his residence. The National Conference has declared a pre-poll alliance with the Congress and CPI(M) in Jammu and Kashmir, in anticipation of the assembly elections scheduled to begin on September 18.

Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, accompanied by Congress President Malikarjun Kharge, visited Dr. Farooq Abdullah's residence in Srinagar before their departure to Jammu. Rahul was on a two-day visit to the Union Territory.

At the meeting, former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and several party leaders were also in attendance. Shortly after Rahul Gandhi's departure from the Abdullah residence, Farooq Abdullah addressed the media to announce the National Conference's pre-poll alliance with the Congress and CPI(M) for the forthcoming elections.

The president of the National Conference said, "There will be an alliance across all 90 assembly seats between the two parties. The paperwork is expected to be completed by tonight. Congress, NC, and CPI(M) will join forces. We are united in our efforts and will contest the elections together. We are optimistic that statehood will be reinstated. Our doors remain open to everyone."

Previously, Rahul Gandhi had expressed his party's and the INDIA block's commitment to the prompt restoration of statehood in J&K.

Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition and head of the Congress Party, said, "Restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as swiftly as possible is our top priority. Although we had hoped for this to occur before the elections, we are hopeful that statehood will soon be reinstated. This is an unprecedented situation since independence, where a state has been downgraded to a union territory. It is our foremost concern to return their democratic rights. The Congress Party stands in solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh."

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge also spoke on the occasion and said that We want to keep the entire opposition together.

Congress President Malikarjun Kharge said “BJP couldn’t ensure elections in J&K. The party announced polls under pressure in the wake of Supreme Court directions. I want to put it on record that BJP can’t suppress the peoples’ voices anymore in J&K. Congress is committed to work for the welfare of the people of J&K. Tall claims of BJP that post Article 370, terrorism has been wiped out in J&K, have fallen flat. Infiltration has gone up and terrorism incidents have also witnessed a spike”

The Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir will start on September 18 and will be held in three phases and on 4th October results will be announced.