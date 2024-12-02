Farooq Abdullah Opens Up About 'Insecurities' Within Muslims, Kashmiri Pandits' Return

Farooq Abdullah, after performing Umrah in Saudi Arabia, addressed the media at his party headquarters, voicing concerns about the safety and well-being of Muslims in India.

Abdullah expressed his distress, saying, “I prayed to God to remove the troubles and maintain brotherhood. I prayed that the current efforts to divide people based on religion should not succeed. Those working to create such divisions should not prevail. Muslims are feeling insecure in their own country, and I urge the government to put an end to this. They cannot expel 24 crore Muslims; they need to treat Muslims equally and uphold the Constitution.”

In response to questions about the ongoing survey of religious places, Abdullah said he was particularly concerned about the rising insecurity among Muslims and vowed to appeal to the Indian government to address these concerns and ensure their safety.

Abdullah also welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon but called for an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza. He stressed the importance of implementing Security Council directives and allowing humanitarian aid.

Additionally, Abdullah expressed support for the return of Kashmiri Pandits, stating, “When I was the Chief Minister, we had made efforts to facilitate their return. No one is stopping Kashmiri Pandits from coming back; it is their choice when they wish to return. Our hearts are open to them.”