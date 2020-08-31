Feel blessed to have been born as your daughter: Sharmistha Mukherjee pays tribute to father Pranab Mukherjee

Congress leader Sharmistha Mukherjee on Monday bid final adieu and paid tribute to her father Pranab Mukherjee, saying that she feels blessed to have been born as his daughter. Mukherjee, 84, died on Monday in an army hospital in the national capital, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Sharmistha who is a Congress spokesperson and chief of Delhi Mahila Congress, said Pranab Mukherjee led a full, meaningful life in service of the nation and in service of people.

"I bow to all. Baba, taking the liberty to quote from your favourite poet to say your final goodbye to all. You have led a full, meaningful life in service of the nation, in service of our people. I feel blessed to have been born as your daughter," she tweeted.

“সবারে আমি প্রনাম করে যাই”

I bow to all Baba, taking the liberty to quote from your favourite poet to say your final goodbye to all. You have led a full, meaningful life in service of the nation, in service of our people. I feel blessed to have been born as your daugher. pic.twitter.com/etYfZXzZ1j — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) August 31, 2020

Mukherjee was admitted to hospital on August 10 and a health bulletin this morning said he was in a deep coma and on ventilator support. The former president was admitted to the hospital in Delhi Cantonment on August 10 and was operated the same day for removal of a clot in his brain. He later developed a lung infection.

Pranab Mukherjee`s son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee had given information about his death."With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," he said.

Mukherjee was the 13th president of India from 2012 to 2017.