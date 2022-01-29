हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
UP polls

Fight between Yogi Adityanath, Akhilesh Yadav on who is greater Hindu before UP polls: Asaduddin Owaisi

File Photo

Lucknow: Attacking the Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said there is a competition between both the parties to become a greater Hindu. 

Speaking to ANI, Owaisi said, "It is not about social justice. The fight is on who is a greater Hindu between Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav. Both are competing to become a greater Hindu. If one talks about a temple, the other talks about another temple."

Asked about his alliance, the AIMIM chief said, "All parties under Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha decided that Babu Singh Kushwaha will be our convenor. If we win, he will be our Chief Minister for the first 2.5 years and the remaining 2.5 years we will have Dalit Chief Minister."

Owaisi said there will be three deputy Chief Ministers if Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha comes to power. Among the three deputy Chief Ministers, one will be from the Muslim community and the other from backward communities. Asaduddin Owaisi said out of the 403 seats, AIMIM will contest about 100 seats. Elections for the 403 Assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will be held in seven phases starting February 10. The polling in Uttar Pradesh will be held on February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

