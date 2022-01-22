UP Assembly polls: AIMIM announces alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha’s Jan Adhikar Party and Bharat Mukti Morcha

New Delhi: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) will fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh elections in alliance with Babu Singh Kushwaha’s Jan Adhikar Party and Bharat Mukti Morcha, party supremo Asaduddin Owaisi said on Saturday (January 22).

Owaisi said if the alliance is elected to power in the state, there will be 2 Chief ministers and 3 Deputy CMs. "If the alliance comes to power there will be 2 Chief Ministers, one from OBC community and another from Dalit community. There would be 3 Deputy Chief Ministers including from Muslim community," ANI quoted the AIMIM chief as saying.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi announces his alliance in Uttar Pradesh with Babu Singh Kushwaha & Bharat Mukti Morcha "If the alliance comes to power there will be 2 CMs, one from OBC community & another from Dalit community. 3 Dy CMs incl from Muslim community,"he said#uppolls pic.twitter.com/fu2rVgaN0S — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) January 22, 2022

Babu Singh Kushwaha asserted that the multi-party alliance has not been formed under compulsion. "We worked for Dalit, backward and minority community for a long time," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, AIMIM had released the third list of seven candidates for UP polls. So far, the AIMIM, which will be will be contesting around 80 seats, has declared 25 candidates.

Elections to the 403 assembly constituencies in Uttar Pradesh will take place in seven phases starting February 10. The voting in UP will be held on: February 10, 14, 20, 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

