FIR against Hindu priest for allegedly 'insulting' Mahatma Gandhi in speech

New Delhi: A case has been filed against a priest in Ghaziabad for allegedly insulting Mahatma Gandhi in a video. The Ghaziabad police took cognizance of the video themselves in which the Dasna Devi temple head priest Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati was seen and heard abusing Gandhi. The video has also gone viral on social media for its controversial content.

The FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code Section 505(2) (offence in any place of worship or assembly) on July 14 as per reports. "The FIR names the priest for his derogatory remarks on Gandhi. The video seems to be about five to six months old and the location is yet to be ascertained, but we believe it to be Haridwar,” said Iraj Raja, superintendent of police (rural) as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The video of the priest's speech attracted criticism as he had allegedly made offensive statements against Mahatma Gandhi, a treasured figure in India's freedom struggle. He held him responsible for the Hindus who lost their lives during Partition and said Gandhi rather sided with the 'Muslims and British'.

Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati is notorious for his hate speeches especially targeting the Muslim community. He has also made derogatory remarks against women in the past.

