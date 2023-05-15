topStoriesenglish2608174
NewsIndia
SANJAY RAUT

FIR Against Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut For Calling Maharashtra Govt 'Illegal'

FIR against Raut has been registered under IPC Section 505 (1) (b) that deals with the 'intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: May 15, 2023, 09:48 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

FIR Against Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut For Calling Maharashtra Govt 'Illegal'

Nashik: A case has been registered against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut in Maharashtra's Nashik for allegedly creating discord between the police and the public by his statement, said a police official. "A case has been registered in Mumbai Naka Police Station u/s 505(1)(b) of IPC against Uddhav faction leader and MP Sanjay Raut for allegedly creating discord between the police and the public by his statement," Nashik City Police said. 

IPC Section 505 (1) (b) deals with the 'intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquillity'.

Raut has allegedly appealed to the state officials and police personnel to not follow orders of the "illegal" Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government. The Shiv Sena UBT Rajya Sabha MP made these remarks a day after the Supreme Court pronounced its verdict on the Shiv Sena-centric political imbroglio in Maharashtra.

Officials said that Police have taken suo moto cognizance of Raut's remarks and an FIR was registered at Nashik's Mumbai Naka police station. "Sanjay Raut in a statement against the state government said that the present government is illegal and their orders should not be followed," they said.

"Further investigation is underway," they added. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: How did Congress become the 'King' of Karnataka?
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz’s government adamant on Imran’s arrest?
DNA Video
DNA : Israel carried out rapid attacks on Gaza!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pilot' flight against Congress party!
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first freedom struggle started in 1857
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Listen to the stories of the victims of Manipur violence!
DNA Video
DNA: When the famous German philosopher Karl Marx was born in 1818
DNA Video
DNA : What is the reason behind violence in Manipur?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch today's analysis in DNA on drone attack on Putin
DNA Video
DNA: Which lie did Bilawal tell on reaching India?