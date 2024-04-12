Advertisement
NewsIndia
K ANNAMALAI

FIR Against Annamalai For Poll Code Violation In Coimbatore, TN BJP Chief Allegedly Campaigned Beyond Permitted Time

As per the FIR, Annamalai was campaigning in the region beyond the 10 pm deadline, which is the time limit imposed by the election code for parliamentary elections.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Apr 12, 2024, 02:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

FIR Against Annamalai For Poll Code Violation In Coimbatore, TN BJP Chief Allegedly Campaigned Beyond Permitted Time

New Delhi: K Annamalai, the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu and the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Coimbatore, has been accused of violating election campaign regulations. An FIR has been filed against him for allegedly campaigning after the authorized hours in the Avarampalayam area. Ramesh, the Coimbatore District BJP Secretary, is also mentioned in the FIR, indicating a potential breach of the election code of conduct. As per the FIR, Annamalai was campaigning in the region beyond the 10 pm deadline, which is the time limit imposed by the election code for parliamentary elections.

This is a developing story.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Intolerance of American police
DNA Video
DNA: Why does Nepal want to become a Hindu nation?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Power of 'Touch'
DNA Video
DNA: Tejashwi Yadav reacts to BJP's attacks over 'fish' video
DNA Video
DNA: Shocking report of AIIMS on children's diapers
DNA Video
DNA: How to identify fake medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: Who is killing Indians in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Was Kejriwal involved in liquor scam?
DNA Video
DNA: Hobby of making reels or mental illness?
DNA Video
DNA: What is happening in West Bengal?