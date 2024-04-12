FIR Against Annamalai For Poll Code Violation In Coimbatore, TN BJP Chief Allegedly Campaigned Beyond Permitted Time
As per the FIR, Annamalai was campaigning in the region beyond the 10 pm deadline, which is the time limit imposed by the election code for parliamentary elections.
New Delhi: K Annamalai, the President of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu and the party’s Lok Sabha candidate from Coimbatore, has been accused of violating election campaign regulations. An FIR has been filed against him for allegedly campaigning after the authorized hours in the Avarampalayam area. Ramesh, the Coimbatore District BJP Secretary, is also mentioned in the FIR, indicating a potential breach of the election code of conduct. As per the FIR, Annamalai was campaigning in the region beyond the 10 pm deadline, which is the time limit imposed by the election code for parliamentary elections.
This is a developing story.
