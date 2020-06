New Delhi: A fire broke out at a commercial building in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area on Thursday, a Delhi fire service official said.

As many as 10 engines of the fire brigade were pressed into service.

"The building comprises ground and two floors. The fire broke out in the first and second floor of the building," said Director of Delhi Fire Service Atul Garg to PTI.

The blaze was brought under control and the cooling process is underway.

No injuries have been reported.