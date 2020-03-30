Fire breaks out at Kolkata's South City Galaxy apartment, fire tenders rushed to spot

Bhawanipur: A major fire broke out at South City Galaxy apartment located in Bhawanipur area of Kolkata on Monday (March 30,2020). The fire broke out at the 16th floor of the apartment. However, there is no casulaties reported in the incident.

The local residents of the place helped in evacuating the occupants of the 16th floor. None were injured in the incident.

More than 10 fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot. The fire fighters are trying to put out the blaze and a skylift or a hydraulic ladder was deployed at the spot.

Sound of loud explosion was heard from the apartment and the fire alarm is still ringing in the apartment.

(Further details awaited)