Mumbai fire

Fire breaks out at Maharashtra's Mankhurd scrap compound; no casualty reported

A level-3 fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mandala on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road in Maharashtra on Tuesday (June 23, 2020). Three fire tenders are at the spot and are trying to douse the blaze.

Mumbai: A level-3 fire broke out at a scrap godown in Mandala on Mankhurd-Ghatkopar Link Road in Maharashtra on Tuesday (June 23, 2020). Three fire tenders are at the spot and are trying to douse the blaze.

Meanwhile, fire is confined to scrap material and waste oil drums, in a five scrap godown sheds in an area of about 15,000 square feet. However,  there was no casualty or injury in the fire incident.

The fire started at around 6 am on Monday morning and the fire station received the call at around 6:03 am and reached the spot with 10 minutes' time.

Initially, it was a level-1 fire, however, later the fire fighting officials termed it a level-3 fire incident.

(Further details awaited)

