हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Fire

Fire breaks out in Parliament annexe building, 7 fire tenders rushed to spot

 A fire broke out Monday morning on the sixth floor of Parliament Annexe building in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

Fire breaks out in Parliament annexe building, 7 fire tenders rushed to spot

New Delhi: A fire broke out Monday morning on the sixth floor of Parliament Annexe building in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

The blaze has been brought under control, officials said. "A call was received at 7.30 AM and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit. The fire has been brought under control," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said.

The fire broke out in room number 6 of the sixth floor and the damage is confined to that room. 

The reason for the fire is still not known and further investigation is on.

Tags:
FireParliament fireParliament Annexe building
Next
Story

Fire breaks out on 6th floor of Parliament Annexe building
  • 25,89,682Confirmed
  • 49,980Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,06,92,320Confirmed
  • 7,50,744Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M59S

VIDEO: Why BJP Vs Congress on Social Media?