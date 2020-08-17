Fire breaks out in Parliament annexe building, 7 fire tenders rushed to spot

New Delhi: A fire broke out Monday morning on the sixth floor of Parliament Annexe building in Delhi. Seven fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

The blaze has been brought under control, officials said. "A call was received at 7.30 AM and it is suspected the fire started following a short-circuit. The fire has been brought under control," Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said.

The fire broke out in room number 6 of the sixth floor and the damage is confined to that room.

The reason for the fire is still not known and further investigation is on.