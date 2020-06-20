हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Assam

Fire continues to rage at gas well in Assam's Tinsukia

Fire continued to rage at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukia district on Friday (June 20, 2020). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday reviewed the situation arising out of gas well blowout and fire in the oil well number Baghjan-5 in Assam`s Tinsukia district and assured the people of the state that the government is fully committed to providing support and relief to the affected families.

Fire continues to rage at gas well in Assam&#039;s Tinsukia
ANI photo

Tinsukia: Fire continued to rage at the gas well of Oil India Limited at Baghjan in Tinsukia district on Friday (June 20, 2020). Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday reviewed the situation arising out of gas well blowout and fire in the oil well number Baghjan-5 in Assam`s Tinsukia district and assured the people of the state that the government is fully committed to providing support and relief to the affected families.

The review meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan, Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, some other union ministers and senior officers.

During the review meeting, it was informed that the detailed plan has been drawn with the help of Indian and foreign experts to control the flow of gas from the well and to cap it. 
 

Tags:
Assamfire at Oil India LimitedBaghjanAssam Tinsukia district
Next
Story

China claims Galwan Valley on its side of LAC, accuses Indian troops of building roads, bridges
  • 3,80,532Confirmed
  • 12,573Deaths

Full coverage

  • 83,84,043Confirmed
  • 4,49,695Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT10M28S

DNA: Ground report of India’s intentions from Ladakh