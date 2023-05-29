Firstsportz, Fastest-Growing Media House For Every American Sports Fan

“Some people want it to happen, some wish it would happen and some make it happen.” These golden words by Michael Jordan aptly describe the passion one needs to achieve great things in life.

With a similar passion in his heart, Bharat Singh started FirstSportz in the year 2019. And within 3 years of its foundation, FirstSportz is clocking outstanding numbers. It is generating more than 30 million clicks per month, which is indeed a brilliant start. FirstSportz, the company we are talking about has earned itself a stellar reputation amongst the sports lovers solely because of its quality.

In order to learn more about their success story, we reached out to Bhart, to understand his side of story. To start with, we asked him about his reason for starting FirstSportz, to which he gave a reply reflects what the website means to him - it was purely out of love for sports that he started the company. He further replied that he has been following sports since 2003 and it has been an integral part of his life. So one day, while sitting in the lab, Bhart started the company as Tokyo Olympics was coming up. He wanted to read interesting stuff but he didn’t have a very exciting experience, so he came up with the idea.

We further quizzed him about what makes him different from all the existing sports media organizations working in this industry. Again, the clarity and the vision of the founder which was reflected in the response was quite clear. The response was that although there are many companies in the domain, either they’re involved in doing really serious content which wasn’t relatable to the majority of the audiences or they were doing only ‘masala’ stuff. Here, he found a gap in the market and tried to reinvent the space. With the aspiration of catering to the audience that really loved sports but wanted a more casual experience while consuming the content, he started FirstSportz. The core idea was to mix sports along with entertainment in order to provide a more wholesome experience to audience.

In order to further understand the growth trajectory of FirstSportz, it is essential to understand its USP i.e. content. The core philosophy is that the driving force of growth should be exciting and original content. With a wide range of options available in today’s world, it becomes imperative for sports media website to maintain the quality of content it serves to the sports fanatics. To its credit, FirstSportz has been able to continuously deliver on this front.

Moreover, they ensure that they not only deliver quality but also keep the readers updated about all the latest happenings in the world of sports. For this they have handpicked their social media and research team who work round the clock to break the news as soon as they take place in the sporting world. These events are further researched and put together into interesting and informative articles by the team of editors and writers. This well-organized system seems to be the reason behind the outstanding numbers which this organization is generating in the early stages of its journey.

Having the right intent to do something different is just the start of the journey of an organization. One actually needs a dedicated team to make it a reality. To understand the dynamics of how this team is being built at Firstsportz, we reached out to Anubhav Bajpeyee, the COO of the company who gave us a very quirky response. He said that they hire people who don’t just have RBCs and WBCs in their blood but also SBCs i.e. Sports Blood Cells. The people joining their team as editors, sub-editors and writers shouldn’t just like sports but they should breathe and live it. He further stressed on the fact that those who join them aren’t just regular sports fans. These are highly motivated set of individuals whose hearts beat for sports and their brains work in a manner so as to provide quality content to the readers.

Moreover, Mr Bajpeyee told us that a lot of churning process takes place to ensure that the articles published on the portal are authentic and interesting. For this to happen, right people are put in at the right place. That is, a writer involved in doing articles for NBA would never be utilized in any other sport. Their skillset would be utilized only for that specific purpose. And this goes for all the people working at FirstSportz, be it an editor or a content head. The roles and hierarchy is clearly defined to make sure that the organization works as a well-oiled machine. This in itself is quite extraordinary, given that the company is in its nascent stage of development and there is still a long way to go.

This in any way doesn’t imply that the management team and policymakers at FirstSportz are not open to suggestions. On the contrary, a very democratic process is followed in the organization. There is a weekly review meeting wherein the top decision making body i.e. the editorial team interacts with the various content heads, editors, sub-editors and writers. There is a very lively discussion where people openly share their ideas and suggestions for improvement. This method not only helps in improving the content of the portal but can go a long way in ensuring healthy work environment in the organization. This brilliant work ethics at FirstSportz clearly explains the reasons that it’s becoming the ultimate one stop destination for the sports lovers all around the globe.

FirstSportz is showing all signs of achieving something extraordinary in the near future. As a philosopher once said that greatness is a lot of small things done well, if FirstSportz continues to do the right things it is presently doing, then only sky is the limit.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.