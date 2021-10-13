Five killed in gun firing by militants at Manipur's Kangpokpi

Kangpokpi: As many as five people have been killed by militants in Manipur`s B Gamnom village in Kangpokpi district after they opened fire at a crowd on Tuesday, said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Lunseih Kipgen.

"Five people were gunned down. So far, three bodies have been recovered while two are still missing. Search is going on," the IGP told ANI.

Suspected Kuki militants retaliated by opening fire at a crowd gathered at the village while they were gathering for the cremation of two militants, who were neutralised by security forces. After the firing, all the villagers fled from B Gamnom village to the nearest villages located in the valley areas.

The combined forces of Imphal East police commando team, Special Commando, Thoubal Police Commando and 16 Assam Rifles team headed by IGP Zone-III Lunseih Kipgen, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Themthing, Superintendent of Police (SP) Imphal East N Herojit reached B Gamnom village and conducted a mass operation.

Earlier on October 9, security forces of Assam Rifles under Spear Corps, Indian Army launched a joint operation in Kangpokpi district. The area was cordoned off and firefighting started on October 10. In the operation, four insurgents were neutralised in Manipur`s Hingojang village.