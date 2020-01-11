Five killed, several injured in Vadodara factory blast

Vadodara (Gujarat): Five people were killed on the spot and many injured after a blast occurred at an industrial and medical gas manufacturing company in Gujarat`s Vadodara district on Saturday.

The explosion took place at around 11.00 a.m. at AIMS Industries Limited in Padra, said police. The company manufactures industrial and medical-grade gases ranging from Oxygen, Nitrogen, Argon, Carbon Dioxide and various mixtures associated with it.

Several people who were reportedly injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, an official from Vadu police station said. The fire brigade has been pressed into service, he said, adding that relief and rescue operations are underway.