KERELA ACCIDENT

Five Youths Killed In Tragic Accident At Kerala's Alappuzha

|Last Updated: Dec 02, 2024, 11:27 PM IST|Source: PTI
Five Youths Killed In Tragic Accident At Kerala's Alappuzha Representative image

Five youths were killed after the car they were travelling in collided with a KSRTC bus here on Monday night.

According to police, the deceased, who are reportedly MBBS students of a government medical college, have not been identified so far. The accident took place around 10 pm near Kalarcode.

Seven persons were inside the car, and of these, five succumbed to the injuries, police added.

"Due to the impact of the collision, the car was destroyed completely, and the youths inside were taken out after breaking the vehicle," police sources said.

The passengers in the bus sustained minor injuries, they added.

Vehicular traffic on the road was thrown out of gear following the accident. The cause behind the accident is yet to be ascertained, police said.

