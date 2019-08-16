Flight operation resume at Kolkata Airport after heavy rains lash the city

New Delhi: Flight operation were disrupted at Kolkata Airport due to heavy rain and lightning. While arrival of four flights have been put on hold, over 5 flights are waiting to depart.

However, Kolkata airport has now resumed flight operations and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu’s special aircraft from Kolkata to Delhi is as per schedule.

The Regional Meteorological Centre Kolkata has predicted moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall very likely affect some parts of Hooghly districts during next 1-2 hours from 4pm IST on Friday.

It has added that moderate thunderstorm with lightning and light to moderate rainfall is likely to affect some parts of North & South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, Murshidabad districts.

Earlier this week the MET department had advised fishermen not to venture into the sea on August 12-13 due to the formation of low pressure area over the North West Bay and adjoining West Bengal-Bangladesh coast.