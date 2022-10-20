NewsIndia
KARNATAKA

‘Flyers shouldn't be affected during PM's visit to Karnataka’: CM Basavaraj Bommai

This was said by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai during a preliminary meeting with officials held to discuss preparations for the opening of airport terminal 2 and the unveiling of a 108-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 10:25 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Karnataka’s CM instructed officials to ensure airport passengers remain unaffected during PM’s visit
  • He said this in a preliminary meeting with officials regarding the arrangements for the inauguration of terminal 2 of the airport

Trending Photos

‘Flyers shouldn't be affected during PM's visit to Karnataka’: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday instructed officials to ensure airport passengers remain unaffected during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Kempegowda International Airport here next month. The Chief Minister held a preliminary meeting with officials regarding the arrangements for the inauguration of terminal-2 of the airport and unveiling of 108-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, founder of Bengaluru, by Modi on November 11.

He said the function should not affect the travelling public to the airport and the police must ensure that there is no disruption of traffic on the day of the inauguration. Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan informed the meeting that as a prelude to the November 11 function, a campaign "Banni Naada Kattona' is being held for the collection of sacred mud (Mruthike) from all districts, and it would start from October 21.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi to launch Mission LiFE in Gujarat's Kevadia today, participate in Missions Conference

On Friday, October 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be travelling to Kedarnath and Badrinath to lay the foundation stone for several roads and the Hemkund Sahib ropeway. He will also review and launch various development projects. According to Pradhan Pujari of the Badrinath-Kedarnath Mandir Samiti, Ganga Dhar Linga

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of India-Pakistan cricket relationship
DNA Video
DNA: Look at Britain and France, not India on inflation
DNA Video
DNA: No Fees, No Exams?
DNA Video
DNA: Evidence of the system's 'dead sensibilities'
DNA Video
DNA: Entry for Burqa, No Entry for Bangles
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?