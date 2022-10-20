‘Flyers shouldn't be affected during PM's visit to Karnataka’: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday instructed officials to ensure airport passengers remain unaffected during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the Kempegowda International Airport here next month. The Chief Minister held a preliminary meeting with officials regarding the arrangements for the inauguration of terminal-2 of the airport and unveiling of 108-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, founder of Bengaluru, by Modi on November 11.

He said the function should not affect the travelling public to the airport and the police must ensure that there is no disruption of traffic on the day of the inauguration. Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan informed the meeting that as a prelude to the November 11 function, a campaign "Banni Naada Kattona' is being held for the collection of sacred mud (Mruthike) from all districts, and it would start from October 21.

