Focus on early hospitalisation of COVID-19 patients to reduce infection rate in Delhi-NCR: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday chalked out a unified strategy for the Delhi-NCR region stating that focus should be on early hospitalisation of coronavirus COVID-19 patients to reduce the infection rate. Shah held a meeting with chief ministers of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh emphasising on the importance of the humanitarian perspective to save lives of the poor and the needy.

He said that the adoption of more testing via Rapid Antigen Test Kits will help in reducing infection transmission rate below 10 per cent as suggested by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The Home Minister added that nearly 90 per cent of screening is possible through these kits and these kits can be provided by the Centre to Uttar Pradesh and Haryana governments in numbers desired by them.

Shah also emphasised on the wide use of Arogya Setu and Itihas Apps to help COVID19 mapping in the NCR. The Union Minister added that the AIIMS Delhi Telemedicine consultation model being used in Delhi for COVID-19 patients should be replicated in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana also.

He suggested that UP and Haryana can join AIIMS-Telemedicine COVID consultation through which patients can get advice by expert doctors. The training for doctors in small hospitals in UP and Haryana can be provided by AIIMS with the help of Tele-videography.

Dr VK Paul, Member NITI Ayog also gave a presentation on the strategy of tackling COVID-19 in NCR. He provided details of best practices adopted in Delhi-NCR and the way ahead.

The Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr Harshvardhan, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and senior officials of the Centre along with Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi governments were also present at the meeting.