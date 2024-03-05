Union Minister Smriti Irani joined the ‘Modi ka parivar’ wave on Monday while addressing the BJP’s Namo Yuva Maha Sammelan at Nagpur. She said, “We are Modi’s parivar; these youth are Modi’s parivar (mai hu Modi ka parivar; ye naujawan hai Modi ka parivar).” She claimed that Modi does what he promises and thus assured the public to believe in ‘Modi ki guarantee.’ Earlier, RJD supremo Lalu Yadav started a jibe on PM Modi during his Jan Vishwas Maharally in Patna, where he remarked, ‘You (Modi) don't have a family.’ However, this remark soon backfired when senior BJP leaders, including Amit Shah and JP Nadda, promptly added 'Modi ka Parivar' to their social media handles alongside their names.

She further challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to compare the ten years of United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule with the performance of the Modi government. “The distinction is clear and visible in the reforms that have brought about positive changes in the lives of the underprivileged, women, and farmers,” Smriti Irani added. She claimed that in the BJP’s election manifesto, we promised three key things: abrogation of Article 370, construction of the Ram temple, and the implementation of women's reservation, and all of those were fulfilled.

The Minister for Child and Women Development was addressing the youth conclave, which plays a vital role in the BJP's strategic efforts to engage with the next generation, forming an integral part of its campaign strategy for the approaching 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari and Smriti Irani, accompanied by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJYM president Tejasvi Surya, were present at the Rashtriya NaMo Yuva Maha Sammelan. They encouraged the youth to reach out more diversely into villages and engage at the grassroot level. The goal is to increase the outreach to new voters and educate them on the reforms and good governance of the Modi-led centre.