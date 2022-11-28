Foot over bridge collapsed in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur; 13 injured- WATCH

New Delhi: A horrific incident occurred on Sunday in Chandrapur of Maharashtra. Thirteen people were severely injured after a foot over bridge collapsed at Balharshah railway junction. While there has been no casualty reported, the injured people were immediately taken to the nearby hospital.

Soon after the incident occurred, a video of the same went viral on social media which showed how a portion of the foot over bridge collapsed and people started running in panic.

#WATCH | Slabs fall off of a foot over bridge at Balharshah railway junction in Maharashtra's Chandrapur; people feared injured pic.twitter.com/5VT8ry3ybe — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2022

Railway officials informed that “the injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital and are undergoing treatment.”

"A large number of passengers were using the FoB to board a Pune-bound train, when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, some people fell on the railway track below from a height of around 20 feet," the official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

In a press release, the Central Railway stated, “The condition of one person is reported to be very serious and others are also undergoing treatment at the hospital.”

It added, “Part of the pre-cast slab of the FoB connecting platform number 1 and 2 collapsed, but the other part of the bridge is intact.”

Railways announced compensation of ₹1 lakh for those who were severely injured and ₹50,000 to those who sustained light injuries.