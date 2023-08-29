For 161 Lok Sabha Seats NDA Lost In 2019, BJP Comes Out With Strategic Plan

NEW DELHI: With the Lok Sabha elections scheduled for early next year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the strategic meeting decided to strengthen weaker seats that it lost in the 2019 general elections. According to sources, "Identified weak seats will be strengthened by fielding the state leaders or heavyweights on the ground in the 1000 Vidhan Sabhas that fall under the 161 Lok Sabha seats which the party lost in the 2019 elections. The state leader will be given the responsibility of consolidating the seats.

The members of the committee formed for the 161 lost seats include national General Secretaries Sunil Bansal, Vinod Tawde, former general secretary Naresh Bansal, party spokesperson Sambit Patra, and national secretary Harish Dwivedi. The strategic meeting of the party to finalise strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls was held at the BJP headquarters, where members of the committee and their associates were present, and the meeting lasted for about one and a half hour.

The sources said that there are about 27-28 projects which will be distributed among the leaders to strengthen the party's standing in 161 seats that have been identified as weak Lok Sabha elections. After 15 days a review meeting will be held to take stock of the work done. The responsibility included the categorization of booths, road map, political social analysis, and social media groups have to be formed.



The BJP lost 161 seats from different states in 2019 Lok Sabha polls. The five-member poll committee has been given the responsibility of these seats. Naresh Bansal has been entrusted with the responsibility of 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, two in Himachal Pradesh, three in Haryana, nine in Punjab and one in Jammu and Kashmir.

Similarly, other members have been entrusted with the responsibility of strengthening the weak seats. Moreover, the important meeting of BJP's Lok Sabha strategic plan was held at the BJP Extension Office on July 12, under the chairmanship of Bharatiya Janata Party's National President Jagat Prakash Nadda.