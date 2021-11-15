For people in power, only those practicing Hinduism are real Indians: Congress' Mani Shankar Aiyar

New Delhi: Days after Rahul Gandhi`s remarks about Hinduism and Hindutva, Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar has made a veiled attack on the BJP and said "those in power today" consider those practising Hinduism as real Indians and want others to practice their way of thinking.

Addressing an event on Sunday, Aiyar made reference to party leader Rahul Gandhi`s remarks at an organisational event.

"Rahulji recently said there is a difference between Hinduism and Hindutva. Those of us, who believe in the Hindu religion, consider the country`s all citizens Indians. Then there are some, in power today, who say 80 per cent of Indians who practise the Hindu religion are real Indians.

The rest of the people are non-Indians and staying here as guests who can be driven out when wanted...," Aiyar said.

The former union minister said that India`s first Prime Minister Jawahar Lal Nehru fully understood India`s diversity.

Rahul Gandhi had said last week that Hinduism and Hindutva are two different things and stated that the "hateful ideology" of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and BJP has overshadowed the loving, affectionate and nationalistic ideology of the Congress Party.

"What is the difference between Hinduism and Hindutva, can they be the same thing? If they are the same thing, why don`t they have the same name? They`re obviously different things. Is Hinduism about beating a Sikh or a Muslim? Hindutva of course is," the Wayanad MP had said.

BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra had last week accused Congress leaders of "outrageous statements against Hinduism."

