COVID-19

Forced vaccination drive! Bihar's Gaya residents to face legal action if unvaccinated

The district magistrate of Gaya, Abhishek Singh, has directed all circle officers, block development officers, CDPOs, and others to implement the order.

Forced vaccination drive! Bihar’s Gaya residents to face legal action if unvaccinated
Representational Image

Patna: In a bid to push COVID-19 vaccination drive, the district administration of Bihar’s Gaya has decided to punish those who are unvaccinated by taking legal action against them. They will also lose entitlement to food from government shops at subsidised rates.

The district magistrate of Gaya, Abhishek Singh, has directed all circle officers, block development officers, CDPOs, and others to implement the order.

"The officials have been asked to find people who have not taken corona vaccines and intimate them to take the vaccines at the earliest. In case of refusal, they have to face legal action. The district administration has the right to register FIR under Epidemic Diseases Act, 2005," Singh said.

"The owners of the government shops have been directed to sell foods only to those who present certificates of Covid-19 vaccine after October 31," he said.

The officer further said that the district administration will start a mega vaccination campaign from October 28 to November 7 where those who have not taken the first dose or missed out on the second dose of vaccine will be covered.

At present, 24,78,935 people have taken the vaccines in the district.

COVID-19CoronavirusCOVID-19 vaccination driveBihar
