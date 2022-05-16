हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Puttaswamy

Former BJP MLC Puttaswamy appointed head seer of Bengaluru Mutt

According to media reports, the BJP leader at a ceremony on Sunday (May 15), was appointed as the first head seer of the recently opened Bengaluru mutt that represents the backward caste of Ganigas.

Former BJP MLC Puttaswamy appointed head seer of Bengaluru Mutt

New Delhi: Former Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) of BJP, BJ Puttaswamy on Monday (May 16) was appointed the head seer of the newly inaugurated Thaileswara Ganigara Mahasamsthana Mutt, located near Nelamangala in Bengaluru.

According to media reports, the BJP leader at a ceremony on Sunday (May 15), was appointed as the first head seer of the recently opened Bengaluru mutt that represents the backward caste of Ganigas, the community accounts for 13 lakh people in Karnataka. The ceremony was also attended by former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi along with other BJP leaders.

During the ceremony, Puttaswamy said he has now chosen this way of life and renounced worldly pleasures as he has no desire for political power and wanted to serve the Ganiga community for a long, as per media reports.
Notably, on May 5, Puttaswamy turned to ‘Brahmacharya’ and got the ascetic name Poornanandapuri Swami given by Jayendra Puri, the seer of Kailasa Ashrama Mahasamsthana Mutt.

Puttaswamy was a minister in the Jagadish Shettar cabinet and served as the Vice-Chairperson of the Karnataka State Policy and Planning Commission. He was the President of Akhila Karnataka Ganigara Sangha before becoming MLC. He was also known for his closeness to BS Yediyurappa.

