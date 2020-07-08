Former BJP president of Bandipora district, father, brother shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir

Former BJP president of Bandipora district, Wasim Bari, along with his father and brother were shot dead by terrorists in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. They were shot when they were sitting at their shop adjacent to their home and opposite to the Bandipora Police Station.

Suddenly, terrorists fired upon them indiscriminately and critically injured them. They were shifted to the hospital but succumbed to their injuries. The doctors declared them bought dead.

Top police official confirming the incident said, “Ex BJP president Bbandipora along with father and younger brother shot dead by terrorists."

The family had eight personal security guard but none were with them at the time of the incident. The guards are being arrested said the police. A police official said that the area is cordoned and a search operation launched. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.