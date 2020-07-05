हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Coronavirus

Former Delhi MLA Mahender Yadav convicted in 1984 Sikh riots succumbs to COVID-19

On Mahender's family's request, he was allowed to be shifted under police guard to a private hospital in Dwarka.

Former Delhi MLA Mahender Yadav convicted in 1984 Sikh riots succumbs to COVID-19
File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Former MLA Mahender Yadav who was convicted in 1984 Sikh riots succumbed to COVID-19 in Delhi on Saturday (July 4, 2020).

Mahender was 70-years old and was an MLA from the Palam constituency.

He was lodged in Jail no 14 in Mandoli and was serving a 10-year sentence.

Notably, an inmate Kanwar Singh had died while sleeping, in the same jail on June 15, who was later tested COVID-19 positive.

Kanwar Singh's death resulted in all the 29 inmates (mostly senior citizens) who shared barrack with him undergoing coronavirus tests.

17 of them were tested positive. The rest of them were given a repeat test after 5 days on June 25 in which 3 people were reported COVID-19 positive including Mahender Yadav.

Earlier on June 26, Mahender had developed uneasiness with some heart-related symptoms and was referred to DDU hospital. 

He was then admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital on the same day.

Later, on Mahender's family's request, he was allowed to be shifted under police guard to a private hospital in Dwarka named Akash Healthcare Hospital on June 30. 

"Inquest proceedings will be conducted by Metropolitan Magistrate," said Sandeep Goel, DG Prisons.

As of Saturday night, the national capital has a total of 97,200 confirmed cases. Out of the total count, 25,940 cases are still active while 3,004 people have lost their lives due to the disease.

