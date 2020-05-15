Former don Muthappa Rai loses cancer battle, dies in Bengaluru at 68

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Former underworld don N Muthappa Rai, who had since reformed his ways died in Bengaluru on Friday (May 15, 2020). Rai, 68, breathed his last at the wee hours of 2.30 am at Manipal Hospital, sources confirmed. 

N Muthappa Rai (Photo: Facebook/N Muthappa Rai)

Rai had been battling brain cancer and for the past one year. He is survived by two sons. His last rites are likely to be performed at Bidadi on Friday, as per a report by news agency PTI. 

Rai had been battling brain cancer and for the past one year. He is survived by two sons. His last rites are likely to be performed at Bidadi on Friday, as per a report by news agency PTI.

The former don was born in Dakshina Kannada's Puttur town, he joined the world of crime at a very young age and had several cases against him, including murder.

In 2002, Rai was deported from the United Arab Emirates and questioned by intelligence agencies but due to lack of evidence he was acquitted.

After reforming his criminal ways he even started founded a charitable organisation named 'Jaya Karnataka'. Rai has appeared in a few films like 'Kanchilda Baale' and 'Katari Veera Surasundarangi'.

