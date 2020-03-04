Former Haryana MLA Lalit Nagar, linked to Robert Vadra's land deals, raided by I-T dept

New Delhi: Former Congress MLA from Faridabad's Tigaon constituency Lalit Nagar's residence was raided by the Income Tax Department on Wednesday (March 04, 2020).

At 6 am today, the I-T department raided as many as half a dozen different places including his house at sector 17 where his three brothers -- Mahesh Nagar, Manoj Nagar and Raju Nagar reside.

Apart from this, the office of Manoj Nagar situated on the Khedi Road across the canal, their ancestral villages at Buapur, Amipur, Fatehpur and Faridpur are also being investigated.

In all of these places, the officials of the Income Tax Department have taken the phones of the men and women present on the spot.

The matter is connected to the allotment of land to Robert Vadra at cheap prices during Congress' rule in the state.

The Income Tax team is also conducting raids at the house of former Fatehpur sarpanch.

Lalit Nagar's house has been raided twice before by the Enforcement Directorate. Nagar has alleged that the I-T Department team is conducting these raids to harass him.