Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Shibu Soren, wife test positive for COVID-19

Ranchi: Former chief minister and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) founder, Shibu Soren, along with his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.

The news was confirmed by son and incumbent Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren through Twitter. Hemant stated that the results of the sample tests had come in on Friday night, following which they are under home isolation and are recovering from the infection.

"Yesterday night respected father Dishom Guru (Shibu Soren) and mother`s corona infection report came out positive. Both are in home isolation and their health is recovering. With the wishes of the people of the country and Jharkhand very soon both father and mother will be amongst us," Hemant`s tweet, roughly translated from Hindi, on Saturday read.

कल रात आदरणीय बाबा दिशोम गुरु जी और माँ की कोरोना संक्रमण रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आयी। वे दोनों होम आइसोलेशन में हैं और स्वास्थ्य लाभ ले रहे हैं। देश और झारखण्डवासियों की दुआओं के साथ जल्द ही आदरणीय बाबा और माँ हम सभी के बीच होंगे। — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें - सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) August 22, 2020

Shibu Soren is the founder of JMM and spearheaded the movement for the separation of Jharkhand from Bihar. He has also served as a Cabinet Minister in the Centre during the UPA-I rule.

Earlier in July, Hemant and wife Kalpana Soren had got themselves tested for the infection after one of the ministers in his Cabinet and another JMM lawmaker, whom he had been in contact with tested positive. Their samples had tested negative.