Former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti’s signature faked, Crime Branch files chargsheet

New Delhi: The Jammu Crime Branch has filed a chargesheet against the owner of a local tour operator for forging the signature of former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

The accused, Sandeep Koul owner of Desh Pradesh a tour and travels company in Jammu, faked the PDP chief's signature to procure helicopter tickets on priority from Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board authorities.



Incidentally, this is not the Koul's first chargesheet, a case had been filed against him earlier for forging the signature of former External Affair's Minister Sushma Swaraj.

After a written complaint was filed by Khalid Jahangir, Additional Secretary to Government of J&K, Home Department to the Crime Branch informing them about the fake letter with the forged signature seeking helicopter tickets for a pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi on April 27 and 28 in 2017. A case was registered against an unknown person by the Jammu Crime Branch.

Electronic trails were used to trace the accused. Documentary, oral, electronic and scientific evidence helped the Investigating Officer to establish charges of preparing fake priority letters using them as genuine with criminal intention against the accused to fetch more money from innocent pilgrims.

As per the police, Sandeep Koul is a notorious criminal with a history of bad conduct.