COVID-19

Former Maharashtra minister, senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad dies of COVID-19

Former Maharashtra minister and Senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad died of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday (April 28). 

File Photo (Credits: PTI)
File Photo (Credits: PTI)

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister and Senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad died of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday (April 28). 

While making the announcement, the party on Twitter wrote, in hindi, “The news of the demise of senior Congress leader, former Mumbai Congress president Eknathji Gaikwad is shocking and an experienced and loyal leader who strives for the common man has passed away. A heartfelt tribute to him. We share the grief of their families.”

The senior Congress leader was 81-years-old.

The former MP, who was the father of Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, succumbed to the viral infection at a city hospital around 10 am, the sources added.

Eknath Gaikwad had also served as the president of the Mumbai Congress.

Describing Gaikwad as a "father-like figure and mentor", Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the death was "quite saddening".

"Congress party and I have suffered immense loss. Short of words. Tributes!" Sawant tweeted. 

Other political leaders, including Sharad Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray, also expresses their grief on Twitter. 

(With Agency inputs)

Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusEknath GaikwadMaharashtra CongressSenior Congress leader
