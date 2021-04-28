Former Maharashtra minister, senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad dies of COVID-19

Mumbai: Former Maharashtra minister and Senior Congress leader Eknath Gaikwad died of COVID-19 infection on Wednesday (April 28).

While making the announcement, the party on Twitter wrote, in hindi, “The news of the demise of senior Congress leader, former Mumbai Congress president Eknathji Gaikwad is shocking and an experienced and loyal leader who strives for the common man has passed away. A heartfelt tribute to him. We share the grief of their families.”

The senior Congress leader was 81-years-old.

The former MP, who was the father of Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, succumbed to the viral infection at a city hospital around 10 am, the sources added.

Eknath Gaikwad had also served as the president of the Mumbai Congress.

Describing Gaikwad as a "father-like figure and mentor", Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said the death was "quite saddening".

"Congress party and I have suffered immense loss. Short of words. Tributes!" Sawant tweeted.

Other political leaders, including Sharad Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray, also expresses their grief on Twitter.

काँग्रेसचे ज्येष्ठ नेते माजी खासदार एकनाथ गायकवाड यांचे निधन दुःखदायक आहे. वंचित व उपेक्षित समाजांचे शैक्षणिक उत्थान व सामाजिक न्यायाच्या भूमिकेतून त्यांनी अथकपणे आयुष्यभर कार्य केले. त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात सहसंवेदना व भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली! — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) April 28, 2021

महाराष्ट्राचे माजी खासदार एकनाथ जी गायकवाड यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त दुःखदायक आहे. त्यांच्या आत्म्यास शांती लाभो. वर्षा ताई आणि त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांना या दुःखातून सावरण्याचे बळ मिळो — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) April 28, 2021

(With Agency inputs)

