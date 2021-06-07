Former Prasar Bharati CEO shares morphed image of PM Modi, draws flak

New Delhi: Former CEO of Prasar Bharati Jawhar Sircar drew flak from various quarters after he shared a morphed image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Twitter.

In the now-deleted post, PM Modi was shown standing with folded hands before Reliance Foundation chairperson Nita Ambani. However, in the original picture, the woman was Deepika Mandal who runs an NGO standing with Modi.

Sharing the morphed image, Sircar wrote, “Wish fellow parliamentarians and others in politics also received such courtesy and bonhomie – from their permanently –scowling PM. In a mature democracy, we would know the two-way relationship, favours, transactions. Some day, history well tell us.”

The picture was soon pointed out as morphed by several including present Prasar Bharati CEO Shahi Shekhar.

“Disgusting & shameful that a morphed image is being circulated in this manner. It is one thing to not like a person. But it is reprehensible that a former CEO of the Public Broadcaster and former Culture Secy is publicising fake images. We are truly embarrassed by these actions,” Shekhar tweeted.

Disgusting & shameful that a morphed image is being circulated in this manner. It is one thing to not like a person. But it is reprehensible that a former CEO of the Public Broadcaster and former Culture Secy is publicising fake images. We are truly embarrassed by these actions. https://t.co/gSkmHVHSKI — Shashi S शशि शेखर (@shashidigital) June 7, 2021

Veteran journalist Kanchan Gupta shared the original picture alongside the morphed one. He took a jibe at the microblogging platform for enabling fake news.

“A former Secretary to Govt of India is intentionally tweeting morphed images to slander PM Modi. @Twitter provides a platform for #ManipulatedMedia and rewards such folks with a ‘Blue Tick’ to lend credibility to #FakeNews This is how @manishm does the bidding of @jack Company,” tweeted Gupta.

A former Secretary to Govt of India is intentionally tweeting morphed images to slander PM Modi.@Twitter provides a platform for #ManipulatedMedia and rewards such folks with a ‘Blue Tick’ to lend credibility to #FakeNews

This is how @manishm does the bidding of @jack Company. pic.twitter.com/0kOcb1bpbP — Kanchan Gupta (@KanchanGupta) June 7, 2021

