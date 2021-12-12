हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Delhi school

Four class 10 students stabbed outside school after brawl in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

Four class 10 students stabbed outside school after brawl in Delhi’s Mayur Vihar
Representational Image (Credits: Twitter)

New Delhi: Four class 10 students of Government Boys Senior Secondary School, Trilokpuri here on Friday (December 10, 2021) were stabbed outside a school in Mayur Vihar Phase-II after a scuffle with students of another school.

They had gone there to appear in the 10th examination. Three of the injured students were discharged after getting initial treatment at LBS Hospital and another is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Trauma Centre. All the injured students were in the age group of 15 to 16.

Pandav Nagar police station had received three PCR calls regarding the incident. On reaching the spot, it was found that 4 minor boy victims were under treatment for sharp injuries committed upon them. 

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Delhi schoolDelhiFour peopleStabbing
Next
Story

Derogatory comments about Gen Bipin Rawat lead to arrests in MP, Gujarat; Filmmaker Ali Akbar renounces Islam

Must Watch

PT21M58S

The ashes of CDS General Bipin Rawat and wife Madhulika Rawat immersed in Ganga