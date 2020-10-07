Four men rape woman, record video in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, threaten to viral clip

New Delhi: According to a National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, a woman is raped in India every 16 minutes. The report said that the country recorded 88 rape cases every day in 2019 and nothing has changed in 2020 as another horrifying incident has taken place in Aligarh's Quarsi in Uttar Pradesh.

A Dalit woman has reportedly accused four men of raping her in a field and recording the incident.

The police said that they have sent the woman to a hospital for a medical examination and that they have started searching the four accused after filing relevant cases against them.

As per the complainant, she was going to a field when she was forcibly dragged and rapped by four men. She said that they recorded it and threatened to make it viral.

This news comes amid the rising rape incidents across India as earlier in the day, a minor girl was gang-raped in Rajasthan's Barmer district. Sources told Zee Media, one of the accused raped the girl and another clicked photographs of the heinous crime. The accused ran away from the scene of crime leaving the victim unconscious. The minor girl has been admitted at a government hospital for treatment.

Barmer police has registered a case under the POCSO Act and IT Act and started a probe in the matter.

Meanwhile, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, which has been facing intense criticism from the Opposition parties over the law and order situation in the state, has tightened the security of Hathras gang-rape victim’s family.

According to reports, the state government has deployed round-the-clock security outside the house of the Hathras victim’s kin. The local police has provided three-layer security to ensure the safety of the family members.



