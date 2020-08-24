Four quakes of mild intensity rocks Maharashtra's Palghar

Palghar: Palghar district in Maharashtra on Sunday experienced four tremors, ranging from the magnitudes of 2.7 to 3.1, authorities said.

"The first tremor of 2.8 magnitude was felt at 11:39 am, and the second of 3.0 magnitude was experienced at 5:23 pm. Another quake with the magnitude of 3.1 was felt at 6:47 pm and the fourth one was felt at 7:29 pm, which was of 2.7 magnitude," said Palghar district disaster cell chief Vivekanand Kadam.

As per the data provided by National Centre for Seismology, government nodal agency for monitoring seismic activity in the country, four mild tremors were on Sunday felt at different intervals between 11.39 am till 7.29 pm.

Certain parts of Palghar district had experienced a lot of seismic activity in 2018 and 2019.

No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far from the region.

Meanwhile, another mild intensity quake was flet in Gujarat's Kutch region at 22.07 pm on Sunday evening at a depth of 30 km, as confirmed by National Centre for Seismology.

On Saturday (July 8) morning, an earthquake of magnitude 3.8 on the Richter Scale struck the Berhampur district in Odisha. People in parts of the city rushed out of their houses after experiencing the quake. No casualties or damage to property have been reported so far from the region.