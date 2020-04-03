हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Four overground workers of Lashkar-e-Toiba arrested in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara, Sopore

A cordon and search operation was launched in Shalpora village in Handwara area of Kupwara district late on Thursday night following information about presence of militants there.

File photo

Srinagar: Security forces have apprehended four overground workers of Lashkar-e-Toiba outfit from Handwara and Sopore areas of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Friday.

A cordon and search operation was launched in Shalpora village in Handwara area of Kupwara district late on Thursday night following information about presence of militants there, the officials said. Two overground workers of LeT were apprehended during the searches.

They were identified as Aazad Ahmad Bhat and Altaf Ahmad Baba, they said, addingbtwo pistols and two hand grenades were recovered from their possession.

Security forces arrested two other LeT overground workers from Sopore in Baramulla district on Thursday evening during searches at a check point near Sadiq Colony. They were identified as Waseem Ahmad and Junaid Rashid Ganai, the officials said adding one pistol, two UBGL grenades and a grenade thrower were recovered from their possession.

Cases under relevant sections of law have been registered against the four arrested persons in respective police stations, they said.

