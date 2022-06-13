Chandigarh: Amid the threat of a potential fourth wave due to the constantly rising cases of Covid-19, the Chandigarh administration has issued a new advisory to keep any further spread in check. The advisory issued by the health department of Chandigarh suggests wearing of masks, following Covid appropriate behaviour at all public places mandatory for the citizens. This comes as India Monday recorded over 8,000 new coronavirus infections. India's tally of Covid cases rose to 4,32,30,101, while the daily positivity rate was over three per cent after nearly four months.

Chandigarh Administration issues new advisory in view of increasing corona cases pic.twitter.com/cy9lnkcALd — ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2022

Here are the dos and don’ts as per the latest advisory:

Do’s

Always wear a mask in public places to cover your mouth and nose.

Cover your nose and mouth with a handkerchief/tissue while sneezing and coughing.

Throw used tissues into closed bins immediately after use.

Avoid close contact settings, crowds and closed spaces.

Must maintain social distance (minimum one metre) in public places.

Practice frequent hand washing. Wash hands with soap and water or use alcohol based hand rub. Wash hands even if they are visibly clean.

Avoid unnecessary travel.

See a doctor if you feel unwell (fever, difficulty in breathing and cough). While visiting the doctor wear a mask to cover your mouth & nose.

If you have these signs/symptoms please call COVID helpline numbers: - 1075 or 9779558282

All residents are advised to get the booster dose of the COVID vaccine and get their children vaccinated too.

Don’ts

Avoid close contact with anyone, if you're experiencing cough and fever.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with your hands.

Do not spit in public places.

Meanwhile, due to a spike in Covid-19 cases, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya asserted on Monday that the pandemic was not over yet and stressed being vigilant and observing Covid-appropriate behaviour.

The minister appealed to states and union territories to continue and strengthen surveillance and focus on genome sequencing for identifying new variants in the country.