Free hand to Punjab Police, will form drug task force with no political interference: AAP's Bhagwant Mann ahead of polls

New Delhi: Ahead of upcoming Punjab Assembly polls on February 20, AAP's chief ministerial candidate Bhagwant Mann promised that if his party is elected to power they will give a “freehand” to the state police to form a a drug task force that will have “no political interference”.

In order to make Punjab “addiction-free”, Mann as quoted by ANI said, “If we form govt, will give free hand to Punjab Police...will form a drug task force for a (drug) addiction-free Punjab which will have no political interference.”

The Sangrur MP also said that AAP has prepared a roadmap for Punjab’s internal security. “Since Punjab is a border state, we guarantee you its internal security... Our internal security roadmap is ready...Congress is fighting within, they are not looking into it,” the AAP leader added.

Since Punjab is a border state, we guarantee you its internal security... Our internal security roadmap is ready...Congress is fighting within, they are not looking into it: Bhagwant Mann, AAP CM candidate for Punjab polls pic.twitter.com/FW2MrXQsaY — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2022

Mann will contest the Punjab election from the Dhuri Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Delhi CM and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal will visit Punjab from January 28 to 30. He will visit several assembly constituencies there, including Jalandhar and Amritsar.

Punjab will witness one-phase voting to its 117-seats Assembly on February 20 while counting of votes will take place on March 10.

(With agency inputs)

