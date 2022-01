New Delhi: The State Disaster Management Authority, Chandigarh issued new COVID-19 guidelines for eateries and banquet halls.

As per the new guidelines, restaurants including hotels, coffee shops, eating places, marriage palaces and banquet halls in Chandigarh will now function with 50% of the total capacity.

And only those people who have taken both the doses of COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to enter these places, stated the official order of SDMA, UT Chandigarh.

