From 100 to 100,000, it took 64 days for coronavirus COVID-19 to touch 1 Lakh mark in India

NEW DELHI: The number of cases of coronavirus infection crossed the one lakh mark in the country on Tuesday (May 19, 2020), while the death toll due to the deadly infection touched 3,163, according to the Union Health Ministry.

A total of 134 deaths and 4,970 COVID-19 cases were reported in the country in the past 24 hours since 8 pm on Monday, the Ministry said. The total number of coronavirus cases has risen to 1,01,139, the Health Ministry said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases stood at 58,802 while 39,173 people have recovered and one patient has migrated, it added.

According to the data provided by the Ministry, it took nearly 64 days for the coronavirus to touch 1 lakh mark in India from 100.

In the case of the US, it was 25, while in Italy it was 36. In the United Kingdom and France, it took 42 and 39 days respectively for the cases to reach from a 100 to 1 lakh. In the case of Germany and Spain it was 35 and 30 days respectively.

The death toll due to COVID-19 rose to 3,163 and the number of cases climbed to 1,01,139 in India on Tuesday registering an increase of 134 deaths and 4,970 cases of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours since Monday 8 am, according to the Union Health Ministry.

On Monday, the ministry said that for every one lakh population, there are 7.1 coronavirus cases in India so far as against the 60 globally.

Referring to data from the WHO situation report, the Ministry said 45,25,497 COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide till Monday which is about 60 cases per lakh population.

Among the countries with a very high load of coronavirus cases, the US, with 14,09,452 instances of the infection so far, has around 431 cases per lakh population.

The UK has so far reported 2,40,165 cases which is 361 cases per lakh population, while Spain with 2,30,698 instances of the disease has about 494 cases per lakh.

Italy has 2,24,760 total cases and about 372 cases per lakh population, while Germany, which has registered 1,74,355 instances of the infection, has around 210 cases per lakh population.

France, which has reported 1,40,008 cases, has around 209 cases per lakh population.

(With PTI Inputs)