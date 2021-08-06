From Karnataka to Uttar Pradesh, here’s a list of states reopening schools

New Delhi: As the country witnesses a decline in COVID-19 cases and with most of the governments relaxing lockdown restrictions, states have decided to reopen schools with adherence to coronavirus protocols. Many states including Bihar, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Haryana have already reopened schools and educational institutes.

The schools and other educational institutes were closed in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a list of all states which will resume physical classes in the coming days:

1. Karnataka

The Karnataka government has decided to start physical classes for Standard 9 to 12 from August 23. The classes will be conducted on alternate days. The state government will take a decision on opening the primary schools after assessing the situation at the end of August.

2. Tamil Nadu

The Tamil Nadu government will reopen schools for students of classes 9 to 12, from September 1 with 50% occupancy in classrooms and strict adherence to COVID-19 norms.

3. Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government announced on August 2 to reopen schools, colleges and universities. While the intermediate schools in Uttar Pradesh can reopen from August 16 with 50% capacity, colleges and universities will reopen from September 1. The government has also directed to start the process of entrance for students in colleges and universities from August 5.

4. Andhra Pradesh

Schools in Andhra Pradesh will begin for 2021-22 academic year on August 16. The decision to reopen schools was taken at a meeting of the School Education Department, chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on July 24.

5. Odisha

The Odisha government announced on Friday (August 6) that universities and colleges in the state will reopen for physical classes from August 16.

Meanwhile, Delhi and West Bengal have yet to take a decision on resuming physical classes. The Delhi government has decided to form an expert committee to decide on reopening schools. Whereas, West Bengal CM Banerjee said her government is mulling reopening schools and colleges on alternate days after the Durga Puja vacation in November. "However, nothing has been finalised just yet," West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee told reporters on Thursday.

