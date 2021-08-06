हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi schools

Delhi to form experts committee to decide reopening of schools amid COVID

The expert committee along with  Education and Health Department officials will chalk out a plan to resume physical classes in Delhi. 

Delhi to form experts committee to decide reopening of schools amid COVID
File Photo

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Friday (August 6) said it will set up an experts committee to take a decision on reopening schools amid declining COVID-19 cases. In a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting to review the coronavirus situation, the burning issue of reopening schools and educational institutions in the national capital was talked about in detail, ANI reported. 

The expert committee along with  Education and Health Department officials will chalk out a plan to resume physical classes. The panel will “evaluate and finalise detailed plan comprising SOPs, preparedness of schools to adhere to and implement SOPs, vaccination of staff, addressing concerns of parents and involvement of all stakeholders,” the news agency reported. 

A decision regarding the same will be taken on the recommendation of the committee. 

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on July 23 had said that he will first review the experience of other states where schools are reopening and afterward take a decision on schools in the national capital. "The ideal situation would be to open schools after vaccination. We will see for some days the experiences of other states where schools are opening and then decide. Parents are still worried about their child's safety," the Delhi CM said. The schools in Delhi have been shut since March 2020 due to nationwide lockdown. Despite a phased unlocking process since May 31, 2021, Delhi has yet to reopen schools. 

Meanwhile, Dr Gagandeep Kang, Vice-Chair of board for Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, on Thursday (August 5) said schools can be reopened provided all staff is vaccinated. “I'm in favor of starting schools but carefully. All teachers and adults working in schools must be vaccinated. Classrooms must be well-ventilated and children must be encouraged to wear masks. A shift system must be thought about,” Kang told ANI. 

(With agency inputs)

