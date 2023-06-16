From Rs 2,000/Month To Rs 20,000/Month, This Village Man Increased His Income 10 Times With Simple Trick; You Can Do It Too

Increasing your income may not be possible while doing a salaried job but in business, you can do it with some tweaks to your strategy and also by adopting new techniques. Farm income has traditionally been low in India but modern-day farmers and entrepreneurs are changing this with groundbreaking methods and simple technology-driven education. Optimizing business processes also helps in reducing costs and maximize productivity. There are also several ways to streamline operations, improve inventory management, and eliminate unnecessary expenses. And this is what a small farmer turned entrepreneur from Jamunia village in Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Struggle Of Chintu Singh Silawat

A small-time fish farmer from Madhya Pradesh, Chintu Singh Silawat was once finding it hard to manage his expenses. He was earning around Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 per year or around Rs 2,500 per month. It was hard for him to maintain his household expenses and was struggling to make ends meet. He was doing fish farming in his lake but the same was not yielding high produce thus limiting his income.

Silawat said that before 2020, despite working hard for a year on his 3-acre farm, he could get an annual income of only about Rs 25,000 to 30,000. However, when he came to know about the Biofloc technology from the fisheries department and the Rs 7 lakh loan scheme from the Madhya Pradesh government. In this, he also received a subsidy of Rs 4.50 lakh. He learned more about Biofloc technology through the Internet. Then he started fish farming using the Biofloc technology and started cultivating breeds like Fungusius and Tilapia.

Silawat's Tryst With Biofloc Technique

Chintu Singh Silawat shared that his income has increased 10 times compared to traditional farming after he shifted to the Biofloc technique. He is also training other people in his village to do fish farming with this technique. Narsinghpur Collector Riju Bafna also visited his farm and appreciated his work. Sharing details about the Biofloc technology, Silawat said that it does not require much land. In this method, fish farming is done by making round tanks in less space. In this, fish excreta is converted into protein by the Biofloc bacteria and thus that protein is consumed by the fish. By consuming this protein, the number of fish increases rapidly. Farmers can get small or big tanks made according to their convenience. Silawat has built 5 tanks in his 2,000 square feet of land. He also uses the water coming out of this tank for his crops. Thus, the nutrients rich water also increases the fertility of the soil.

Silawat Earning Increases With Production

Chintu Singh Silawat shared that with the increased production, he now earns about Rs 2.50 lakh per year through fish farming with Biofloc technology. He has also repaid his bank loan. Along with this, he is also earning Rs 30 to 40 thousand every month from his poultry farm.