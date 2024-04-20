From Sawmill Operator To Civil Servant, The Inspiring Journey Of IAS Sivaguru Prabakaran

New Delhi: The life story of IAS officer M Sivaguru Prabakaran stands as a beacon of hope for those currently grappling with financial hardships. Forced to leave his studies due to his father's battle with alcoholism, Prabakaran took on the responsibility of providing for his family.

Working tirelessly as a sawmill operator, he ensured his sister's marriage and secured basic necessities for his family. Despite these challenges, education remained his foremost priority. Initially compelled to set aside his academic aspirations, he clung steadfastly to his childhood dream of becoming an IAS officer.

With his sister settled, Prabakaran seized the opportunity to return to school, all the while continuing to support his brother's education and his family's welfare through his work at the sawmill.

Through sheer determination, he completed his schooling and pursued civil engineering at the esteemed Thanthai Periyar Government Institute of Technology in Vellore. Balancing his studies and responsibilities, he persevered to support his family.

His relentless pursuit of knowledge earned him admission to the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M). Instead of opting for a lucrative corporate job after graduation, Prabakaran set his sights on the challenging UPSC exam.

However, the road to UPSC success was fraught with setbacks. Enduring three failures, Prabakaran's resilience finally bore fruit on his fourth attempt, securing an impressive AIR-101 and realizing his dream of becoming an IAS officer.

Prabakaran's journey exemplifies the power of consistency, dedication, and perseverance in pursuit of one's goals. His life story serves as an inspiration, urging us to surmount obstacles and tirelessly pursue our aspirations.