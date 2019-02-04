हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Vijay Mallya

Fugitive Vijay Mallya to be extradited to India, UK Secretary signs paper

The United Kingdom has on Monday granted the extradition order for fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya. He can now formally begin his appeal process.

New Delhi: The United Kingdom has on Monday granted the extradition order for fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya. He can now formally begin his appeal process. "The Home Secretary has formally signed the extradition order for Vijay Mallya. Mallya can formally begin his appeal process," United Kingdom Home Office confirmed in an official statement.

Mallya has 14 days starting today to appeal in a higher court.

On January 5, the 62-year-old liquor baron was declared a fugitive economic offender by a special PMLA court in Mumbai.

Mallya, chief of the defunct Kingfisher Airlines, has been accused of defaulting on loan repayments worth Rs 9,000 crore and money laundering. He is the first businessman to be declared an FEO under the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act which came into existence in August last year.

